TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TRUE opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $297.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

