TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
TrueCar Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
