Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,290,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.