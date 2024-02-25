Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.59 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

