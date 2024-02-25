Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Trinity Industries by 79.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

