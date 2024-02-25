Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $243.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.