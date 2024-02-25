TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

