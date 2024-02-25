TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 40,592 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $83,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $576.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

