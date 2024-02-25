Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. Thryv’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Thryv updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 347,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,324. Thryv has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,185,000 after acquiring an additional 519,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 252,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

