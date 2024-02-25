The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,832.38

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,832.38 ($23.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,885.50 ($23.74). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,862.50 ($23.45), with a volume of 270,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,837.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,832.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

