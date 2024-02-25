The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
