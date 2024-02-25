The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PNC opened at $146.12 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.