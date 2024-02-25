The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
