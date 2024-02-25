The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 935,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 113,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

