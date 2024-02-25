The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.31

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as low as $20.73. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 1,910 shares changing hands.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The InterGroup by 133.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The InterGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The InterGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The InterGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

