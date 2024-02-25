The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

HCKT stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,858,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

