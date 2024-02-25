The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

