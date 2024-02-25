The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $69,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

