The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 4,196,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,034. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

