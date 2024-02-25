The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

