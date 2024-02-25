The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

