The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

BKEAY stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.