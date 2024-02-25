The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
BKEAY stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52.
About Bank of East Asia
