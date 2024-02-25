The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

