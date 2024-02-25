Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOIPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on May 15th

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6367 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Thai Oil Public
