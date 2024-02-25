Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOIPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on May 15th

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6367 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

