Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGH opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

