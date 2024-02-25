Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $50.38 Average PT from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TX. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Ternium stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ternium by 42.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ternium by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 67.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

