Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.01.

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

