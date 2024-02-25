Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.55-$13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73. Teleflex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.950 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

