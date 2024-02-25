Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.95 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $237.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Teleflex by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

