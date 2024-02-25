Tectum Price Reaches $31.23 on Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Tectum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for about $31.23 or 0.00060169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $228.83 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,328,356 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 32.07615634 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,167,439.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.