TD Securities Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$51.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TSE:TRP opened at C$53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.25. The company has a market cap of C$55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.64%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Insiders sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.