Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tapestry Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.