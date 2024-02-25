Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
