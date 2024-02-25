T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.69

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as low as $5.23. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 91,855 shares.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

