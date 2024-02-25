T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TROW stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

