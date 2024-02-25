Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Synopsys worth $96,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.05 and its 200 day moving average is $500.89. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

