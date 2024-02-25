Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.19. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93.

About Synex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.