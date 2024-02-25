SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
SPWR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. SunPower has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
