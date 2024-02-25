SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunPower by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in SunPower by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SunPower by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. SunPower has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

