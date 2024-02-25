Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SMMF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.