Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $181.15 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $181.15 million and approximately $58.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.16 or 0.05991155 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00071675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,966,567 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

