StockNews.com Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,804.29.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,672.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,470.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.