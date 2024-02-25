StockNews.com Upgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 178.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matson by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

