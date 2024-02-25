StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Sell

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.03 on Friday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 153.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,081,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Codexis by 156.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,071,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $9,661,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

