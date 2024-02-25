StockNews.com Upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.