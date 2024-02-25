StockNews.com Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.