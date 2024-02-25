StockNews.com Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.37.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

