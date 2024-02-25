StockNews.com Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

