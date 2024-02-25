StockNews.com Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.