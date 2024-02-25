StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNT. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

