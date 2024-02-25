StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

