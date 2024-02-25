Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.35

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.35 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLS. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Canada lowered HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

