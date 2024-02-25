Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Trading

Williams Trading restated their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SHOO stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

