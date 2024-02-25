Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

